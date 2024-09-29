WWE ran the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia for a non-televised live event on Saturday night, September 28, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results of the show.
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (9/28/2024): COLUMBUS, GA.– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker
– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)
– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Nia Jax (c) by DQ when Jax uses a chair
– Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. Karrion Kross & Scarlett
– WWE World Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ilja Dragunov
– The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, & Dexter Lumis) def. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Chad Gable)
– WWE World Tag Team Championships: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) by DQ when Jacob Fatu interferes.
– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles
My first time seeing Wyatt Sicks in person. Really special feeling #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/GLyWYryYBt
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 29, 2024
Jey Uso first appearance as intercontinental champion and I was there @WWEUsos #WweColumbus #JeyUso pic.twitter.com/Bt0uxdRebw
— #ALLREDDY (@DJALL_REDDY) September 29, 2024
Terror Twins beat Karrion and Scarlett
Cred: @cardboardjak #wwecolumbus pic.twitter.com/hvmQaiRObk
— Alexander Noir (@AlexNoir_real) September 29, 2024
AJ Styles is BACK!!!! #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/2JTHcwt6iY
— Jet7111 (@jet7111) September 29, 2024
Pretty banging first show fr fr #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/SEHA0RjHMZ
— NewTSageowoodo (@NewTSage) September 29, 2024