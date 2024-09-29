WWE ran the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia for a non-televised live event on Saturday night, September 28, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results of the show.

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (9/28/2024): COLUMBUS, GA. – WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker



– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)



– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Nia Jax (c) by DQ when Jax uses a chair



– Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. Karrion Kross & Scarlett



– WWE World Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ilja Dragunov



– The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, & Dexter Lumis) def. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Chad Gable)



– WWE World Tag Team Championships: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) by DQ when Jacob Fatu interferes.



– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles