The WWE Road To Royal Rumble: Riyadh continued on Sunday, January 11, 2026, with a non-televised live event that took place at the WWE ran the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Copenhagen results from January 11, 2026.
WWE COPENHAGEN RESULTS 1/11/2026
* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor
* Liv Morgan (with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria
* Gunther defeats Sami Zayn
* Alexa Bliss defeats Kairi Sane (with Asuka)
* WWE Championship Title Match: Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain
* AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
* Undisputed WWE Championship Title Match: CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed to retain