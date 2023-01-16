Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match –Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler
Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch
Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis)
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Mustafa Ali
Drew McIntyre & The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin
Candice LeRae defeated Bayley via DQ
Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)
WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins