WWE held a Supershow live event on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Featured below are complete WWE Supershow Corpus Christi results courtesy of our friend David Roberson and WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY def. WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi and “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax in a Tag Team Match.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. “Big” Bronson Reed in a Singles Match.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez in a Singles Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan) def. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) def. Penta to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley in a Singles Match.

– Jimmy Uso def. Carmelo Hayes in a Street Fight.

– 2025 WWE King of the Ring winner “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Viper” Randy Orton and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu def. MFT (WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.