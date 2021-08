Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Denver, CO at the Ball Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

King Nakamura (w/Rick Boogs) defeated Apollo Crews.

2 On 1 Handicap Match

Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega & Carmella.

WWE United States Championship Match

Damian Priest (c) defeated Sheamus.

Open Challenge Match

Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) defeated Xavier Woods.

Denver Street Fight

Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Match

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeated AJ Styles & Omos.

Triple Threat Match For The WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso defeated Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio.