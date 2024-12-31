WWE continued their Holiday Tour with a stop in Detroit, Michigan on December 30, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.

* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) (c) def. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Naomi & Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) def. Michin

* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* Solo Sikoa (with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu) def. Jimmy Uso

* Steel Cage Match for Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Kevin Owens

An unreal moment opens #WWEDetroit, as @AlexShelley313 and @SuperChrisSabin make their WWE debut in the Motor City.

The home of the Red Wings, the home of the Pistons, the home of the Motor City Machine Guns. pic.twitter.com/3kEWihij2z

— Danny (@dajosc11) December 31, 2024