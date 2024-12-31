WWE continued their Holiday Tour with a stop in Detroit, Michigan on December 30, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.
* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) (c) def. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Naomi & Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) def. Michin
* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* Solo Sikoa (with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu) def. Jimmy Uso
* Steel Cage Match for Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Kevin Owens
An unreal moment opens #WWEDetroit, as @AlexShelley313 and @SuperChrisSabin make their WWE debut in the Motor City.
The home of the Red Wings, the home of the Pistons, the home of the Motor City Machine Guns. pic.twitter.com/3kEWihij2z
— Danny (@dajosc11) December 31, 2024
KEVIN OWENS TALES OUT FROSTY THE SNOWMAN! YOU MONSTER!!!#WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/EoKUsdNYU7
— That Wrestling Podcast (@ThatWrestlePod) December 31, 2024
Just like old times. @itsBayleyWWE #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/yQdvwPgVae
— Danny (@dajosc11) December 31, 2024
Once upon a time I saw this woman’s 9th career match live. She’s done a couple things since. #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/LtrKSOVX9k
— Danny (@dajosc11) December 31, 2024
The conclusion to #CodyRhodes vs #KevinOwens Cage Match.#WWEDetroit #WWE pic.twitter.com/ONcUWawS14
— Robot Turkey (Adam) (@Robot__Turkey) December 31, 2024