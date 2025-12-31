The 2025 WWE Holiday Live Tour continued on Tuesday night with a pair of shows that included stops in Detroit, MI. and Ft. Myers, FL.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Detroit results from December 30, 2025.
WWE DETROIT RESULTS 12/30/25
* Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth, & Sami Zayn def. Grande Americanos (Rayo Americano, Bravo Americano, & El Grande Americano)
* Tables Match: Damian Priest def. Aleister Black
* WWE Men’s US Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) def. The Miz
* Alex Shelley def. Nathan Frazer
* The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Uncle Howdy) def. MFT (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Drew McIntyre