WWE ran Westfalenhallen in Dortmund, Germany on Saturday, March 15 for a non-televised live event as part of the “Road to WrestleMania” overseas tour.
Featured below, courtesy of @Wrestling_Infos and Wrestling Body Slam for the following results:
WWE DORTMUND RESULTS (3/16/2025)* Cage Match Main Event: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats AJ Styles
* “Main Event” Jey Uso defeats Dominick Mysterio
* Penta defeats Chad Gable
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan. Ripley gives Raquel Rodriguez the Riptide.
* The Motor City Machine Guns defeat DIY
* Ludwig Kaiser defeats Austin Theory (with Grayson Waller)
* WWE Women’s IC Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Zoey Stark
* WWE U.S.Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening contest
GUNTHER and AJ Styles are wrestling each other in a steel cage match during tonight’s live event in Dortmund.
(📸: @MatSlammers) pic.twitter.com/7npwxHAdt9
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 15, 2025