WWE ran Westfalenhallen in Dortmund, Germany on Saturday, March 15 for a non-televised live event as part of the “Road to WrestleMania” overseas tour.

Featured below, courtesy of @Wrestling_Infos and Wrestling Body Slam for the following results:

WWE DORTMUND RESULTS (3/16/2025) * Cage Match Main Event: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats AJ Styles

* “Main Event” Jey Uso defeats Dominick Mysterio

* Penta defeats Chad Gable

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan. Ripley gives Raquel Rodriguez the Riptide.

* The Motor City Machine Guns defeat DIY

* Ludwig Kaiser defeats Austin Theory (with Grayson Waller)

* WWE Women’s IC Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Zoey Stark

* WWE U.S.Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening contest