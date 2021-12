Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, courtesy of WrestleZone:

MizTV with special guests Randy Orton & Riddle started the show

RK-Bro & Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, & The Miz

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title: Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks

Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss defeated Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura

The Mysterio’s defeated Chad Gable & Otis (Alpha Academy)

WWE RAW Women’s Title: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, & King Woods defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos