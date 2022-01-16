Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from FargoDome in Fargo, ND, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz

Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet

Otis defeated Riddle

Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop

Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

Omos defeated Montez Ford

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler

Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos