Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from FargoDome in Fargo, ND, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
- WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz
- Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet
- Otis defeated Riddle
- Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, & Doudrop
- Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory
- Omos defeated Montez Ford
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi & Shayna Baszler
- Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos