Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com: :

The Street Profits def. Chad Gable & Otis

Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode

Bobby Lashley def. Omos

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. AJ Styles & Liv Morgan

United States Championship: Theory def. Mustafa Ali

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Becky Lynch