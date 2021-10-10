Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:

WWE U.S. Title Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley ( c) d Natalya and Tamina Snuka

Karrion Kross defeated John Morrison

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: RK Bro ( c ) defeated AJ Styles and Omos

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Finn Balor and The Street Profits