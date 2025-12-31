The 2025 WWE Holiday Live Tour continued on Saturday night with a pair of shows that included stops in Detroit, MI. and Ft. Myers, FL.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Ft. Myers results from December 30, 2025.
WWE FT. MYERS RESULTS 12/30/25
* Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker via DQ
* IYO SKY def. Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez)
* Gunther def. Je’Von Evans
* AJ Styles & Dragon Lee def. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)
* Liv Morgan def. Lyra Valkyria
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) def. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) def. Bronson Reed