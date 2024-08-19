WWE ran a house show event on August 18th from the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, Florida. Below are the results of that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com and @Jnik1984 on social media who was in attendance.

-Main Event: WWE Undisputed Title: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats Solo Sikoa

-Kevin Owens and Randy Orton defeat A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

-Naomi defeats Chelsea Green

-WWE World Title: GUNTHER (c) defeats Damian Priest

-WWE Tag Team Title: The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (c) defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

-Sami Zayn defeats Ludwig Kaiser

-Braun Strowman / Odyssey Jones / Kofi Kingston defeat The Judgement Day: Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Carlito