The WWE Road To Royal Rumble: Riyadh continued on Saturday, January 17, 2026, with a non-televised live event that took place at the Ergo Arena in Gdanski, Poland.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Gdanski results from January 17, 2026.
WWE GDANSKI RESULTS 1/17/2026
* Bron Breakker d Je’Von Evans. Continued attack brings in CM Punk for the save. A tag team match is made.
* Je’Von Evans and CM Punk defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
* Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez) defeats Bayley (with Lyra Valkyria)
* The Wyattt Sicks: Lumis, Gacy and Howdy defeat The MFT’s: Solo, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo
* Lyra Valkyria (with Bayley) defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
* WWE Women’s IC Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri
* WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ (Low Blow). McIntyre retains the title