The following matches were held at today’s WWE live event from the Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland:
* Ridge Holland and Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser
* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville
* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models
* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat
* Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple Threat
* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross
* Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos
