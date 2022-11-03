The following matches were held at today’s WWE live event from the Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland:

* Ridge Holland and Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

* Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat

* Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple Threat

* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross

* Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

