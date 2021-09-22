Below are the results to today’s WWE live event from Glasgow, Scotland, which included Drew McIntyre battling Jinder Mahal in the main event. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing.)

-The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable/Otis

-Kevin Owens defeated Happy Baron Corbin

-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown women’s championship

-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollow Crews to retain the I.C. championship

-INTERMISSION

-Rey Mysterio/Dominik Mysterio vs. Dirty Dawgs went turned into a six-man tag

-Rey Mysterio/Dominik Mysterio/Finn Balor defeated Dirty Dawgs/Seth Rollins

-Drew Mcintyre defeated Jinder Mahal in a Glasgow Street Fight