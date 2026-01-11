The WWE Road To Royal Rumble: Riyadh tour kicked off on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with a non-televised live event that took place at the WWE ran the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Glasgow results from January 10, 2026.
WWE GLASGOW RESULTS 1/10/2026
* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor
* AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
* Alexa Bliss defeats Kairi Sane (with Asuka) NOTE: Charlotte Flair is not with Bliss
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
* WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
* Liv Morgan (with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria
* Gunther defeats Sami Zayn
* WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed