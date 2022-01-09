Below are the results to last night’s WWE house show from the Cool Insuring Arena in Glen Falls New York. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing).

– Xia Li defeated Natalya

– Sheamus defeated Rick Boogs

– Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown women’s championship

– Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler to retain the U.S. championship

– Riddle defeated Austin Theory

– Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair to retain the Raw women’s championship

– The Bloodline defeated Big E & The Viking Raiders