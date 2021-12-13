Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch © def Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

Finn Balor def. Austin Theory

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella © def. Rhea Ripley/Nicki ASH.

Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss w/Happy Corbin

Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles w/Omos by DQ

Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte © def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship Match: Big E © def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins