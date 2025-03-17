WWE ran ZAG-Arena in Hanover, Germany on Sunday, March 16 for a non-televised live event as part of the “Road to WrestleMania” overseas tour.
Featured below, courtesy of @hi5_wrestling, @CellIWC and Wrestling Body Slam are complete results:
WWE HANOVER RESULTS (3/16/2025)* Main Event: Cage Match: WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats AJ Styles
* WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
* The Motor City Machine Guns defeat DIY
* Intermission
* Hannover Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez, who gets put through a table by Ripley)
* PENTA defeats Chad Gable
* WWE Women’s IC Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Zoey Stark
* Ludwig Kaiser defeats Grayson Waller (with Austin Theory)
* Jey Uso defeats Dominick Mysterio
