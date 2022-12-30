Thanks to Kristoff Adamlee for the following WWE RAW live event results from tonight’s show at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to Bayley attacking them both. Bayley talked some trash on the mic but the babyfaces sent her packing

* AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley ended when Styles suffered an apparent injury at ringside. Details are here. This was a really good match until the injury, with Yim and Ripley both standing out, slamming their male opponents

* Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin. This started as MizTV but that led to Lumis vs. The Miz but Lumis won by DQ and that led to the tag team match

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. It was really sad to see people leaving during the main event but Rollins and Theory put on a show. Rollins got the last laugh to end the show, then spent time with fans at ringside

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.