Thanks to Irvin D. for emailing this report!

Here are the Results of the WWE SUPERSHOW at the Giant Center in

Hershey, Pa on Sept. 25, 2021

1. Dominick & Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Rick Boogs & Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura beat Sami Zayn , Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis), Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez when Nakamura pins Zayn after Cesaro swung him 35 times.

2. Kevin Owens pins Happy Corbin.

3. Liv Morgan, Namoi, Shotzi & Nox beat Carmella, Zelina Vega, Tamina & Natalya when Morgan pins Vega.

Seth Rollins cut a promo only to be interrupted by Riddle with A.J. Styles & Omos coming out then followed by the New Day’s Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston leading to a six-man tag…

4. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) & one-half the Raw Tag Team Champions Riddle beat A.J. Styles & Omos & Seth Rollins when Riddle pins Styles.

5. WWE Champion Big E pins Bobby Lashley.

6. Jeff Hardy & United States Champion Damian Priest beat Mace & T-Bar when Priest pins T-Bar.

7. Bianca Belair beats Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch by dq when Charlotte Flair interfered .

8. Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair beat Smackdown Women’ Champion Becky Lynch & Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair when Bliss pins Flair.

9. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) beat The Bloodline (Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jey Uso) when Balor pins Jimmy