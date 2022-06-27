Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com:

Veer Mahan defeated Dominick Mysterio

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory. Bobby Lashley comes to the ring and challenges both men.

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz and Theory.

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

Street Fight: AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

Omos defeated Reggie

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka