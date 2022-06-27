Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com:
Veer Mahan defeated Dominick Mysterio
The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory. Bobby Lashley comes to the ring and challenges both men.
Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz and Theory.
Ezekiel defeated Ciampa
Street Fight: AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest
Omos defeated Reggie
Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka