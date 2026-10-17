WWE held a live event on Friday at the Neal S Blaisdel Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Honolulu results from October 16, 2026.

WWE HONOLULU RESULTS 10/16/2026

1. Sol Ruca defeats Iyo Sky / Bayley / Lyra Valkyria in a 4-way match

2. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Raquel Rodriguez (c) (with Roxanne Perez) defeats Nia Jax

3. WWE World Tag Team Championship: LA Knight and PENTA defeat Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri) VIA DQ. Breakker and Theory retain the titles

4. WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable (c) defeats Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page

5. 946: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (with Royce Keys and Jaida Parker) defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso. 946 continues to attack, and Je’Von Evans makes the save

6. WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeats Stephanie Vaquer

7. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee defeat JD McDonagh and Big Cass

8. Joe Hendry defeats Rusev

9. Oba Femi defeats Bronson Reed