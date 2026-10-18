WWE held a live event on Saturday at the Neal S Blaisdel Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Honolulu results from October 17, 2026.
WWE HONOLULU RESULTS 10/17/2026
1. Nia Jax defeats Roxanne Perez
2. Dragon Lee defeats Big Cass
3. Street Fight: Bayley defeats Lyra Valkyria
4. Joe Hendry defeats JD McDonagh
5. Jimmy and Jey Uso / Je’Von Evans defeat The 946: Royce Keys / Bronco Nima / Lucien Price (with Jaida Parker) via DQ
6. Rey Fenix and Chad Gable defeat Ethan Page and Rusev
7. WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeats Sol Ruca / Iyo Sky / Stephanie Vaquer
8. Oba Femi / LA Knight / PENTA defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker / Bronson Reed / Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri)