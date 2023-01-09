Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Huntsville, AL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston (w/ NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods) defeated Kit Wilson (of Pretty Deadly) (w/ Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly)

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match –Damage CTRL (c) (IYO Sky & Dakota Kai) retain over Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox. Post-match, Liv puts Kai through a table

Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega after Adam Pierce restarted the match

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Braun Strowman & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa)