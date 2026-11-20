WWE held a Road To Survivor Series: WarGames live event on Thursday in Huntsville, Alabama.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Huntsville results from November 19, 2026.
WWE HUNTSVILLE RESULTS 11/19/2026
1. WWE US Championship: Trick Williams (c) defeats Damian Priest
2. WWE Women’s US Championship: Charlotte Flair defeats Champion Jacy Jayne VIA DQ
3. Charlotte Flair / Alexa Bliss / Tatum Paxley defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
4. Kevin Owens defeats Johnny Gargano (with Candice LaRae)
5. Oba Femi and Je’von Evans defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (with Maxxine Du Pri)
6. Danhausen defeats Kit Wilson
7. WWE Tag Team Championship: The MFT’s: Talla and Tama Tonga (c) defeat Fraxiom: Nathan Frazer and Axiom / The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar / Bakusai: Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki
8. WWE Undisputed Championship: Street Fight: Sami Zayn (c) defeats Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER