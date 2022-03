Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, AL, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

– Sasha Banks def. Natalya when Shayna Baszler interfered

– Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

– Xavier Woods & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss & Sami Zayn

– Aliyah def. Sonya Deville

– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

– WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre