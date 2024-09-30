WWE visited Huntsville, Alabama for a non-televised live event on Sunday night, September 29, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results of the show.
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (9/29/2024): HUNTSVILLE, AL.* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker
* The Wyatt Sicks def. American Made
* The Bloodline def. #DIY
* Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. Karrion Kross & Scarlett
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) def. The Unholy Union
* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley defeats Nia Jax (c) via DQ
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles
#WWEHuntsville was Awesome
So happy that I decided to go cause I had no clue that The Wyatt Sicks were doing house shows now, I was very excited to see them… pic.twitter.com/4zvdidGWrJ
— Dawson (@ItsDaws0n) September 30, 2024
YEET pic.twitter.com/qhlIzyMZWj
— Gunnar Mathis (@GunnarMathis) September 29, 2024
Cody and AJ were GRAPPIN tonight!!
Their chemistry is insaneee#WWEHuntsville pic.twitter.com/j9OoV1w2kd
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) September 30, 2024