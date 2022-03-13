Thanks to Brandon S. for emailing results!

Pre recorded national anthem by Lillian Garcia.

Viking Raiders d. Lotharios

Aliyah d. Shayna Baszler after being jumped before the match.

Usos d. New Day and Sheamus/Ridge Holland to retain the tag titles. Sheamus might have hurt his ankle, he was favoring it but they didn’t work the ankle.

Ricochet d. Sami Zayn via shooting star to retain the title.

Happy Corbin d. Shinsuke Nakamura w/Rick Boogs then ate a Kinshasa.

Sasha Banks/Naomi d. Sonya DeVille/Charlotte via Banks statement on Sonya.

Roman Reigns d. Drew McIntyre via a second spear to retain.

Great crowd that was SUPER HOT for the main event.