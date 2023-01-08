Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Jackson, MS, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Damage CTRL (c) (IYO Sky & Dakota Kai) retain over Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox

Braun Strowman & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa)