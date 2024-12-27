WWE visited the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. for a non-televised live event on Thursday, December 26, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the show.
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (12/26/2024): JACKSONVILLE, FL.* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), and A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)
* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes
* Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu def. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) def. Sonya Deville & Zoey Stark
* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) def. Michin
* Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens
