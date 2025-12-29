The 2025 WWE Holiday Live Tour continued on Saturday night with a pair of shows that included stops in Jacksonville, FL. and Rochester, NY.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Jacksonville results from December 28, 2025.
WWE JACKSONVILLE RESULTS 12/28/25
* WWE World Tag Team Titles Match – AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) retains over The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) in a triple threat
* Iyo Sky defeated Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez)
* Gunther defeated Je’Von Evans
* Liv Morgan defeated Lyra Valkyria
* Jey Uso defeated Byron Breakker via DQ, Breakker knocks down the referee
* Rey Mysterio defeated Grayson Waller
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match –The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) retain over Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
* WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –CM Punk (c) retains over Bronson Reed