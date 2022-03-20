Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Freedom Hall Civic Centre in Johnson City, TN, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Sasha Banks vs Natalya ends in a DQ after Shayna Baszler attacks Banks, Naomi makes the save.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios (w/ Sami Zayn)

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles- The Uso’s (c) retain over The Viking Raiders, Sheamus and Ridge Holland, and Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a Fatal 4-Way Match

WWE Universal Title- Roman Reigns (c) retains over Drew McIntyre