WWE ran a non-televised live event on Sunday night.

The company ran the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday, June 23, 2024 for a WWE live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE LIVE RESULTS FROM KALAMAZOO, MI. (6/23/2024) * WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Zoey Stark

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Bronson Reed

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso

* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura