WWE ran a non-televised live event on Sunday night.
The company ran the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday, June 23, 2024 for a WWE live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE LIVE RESULTS FROM KALAMAZOO, MI. (6/23/2024)* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Zoey Stark
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Bronson Reed
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso
* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Undisputed Champion @CodyRhodes shares a moment that this young fan will never forget. ❤️#WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/RfJvWSfZf6
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2024
From @WWE’s Instagram ! #WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/IWAeOZmpjT
— LM| Fanpage (@livmorgansites) June 24, 2024
Oh, it’s her world and we’re just living in it @uceynightmare & @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/9JJ85deXkp
— Kyle Pribila (@kyle_pribila) June 24, 2024
W show #WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/0QPTfSbX7E
— MVPaxson (@MichaelPaxson18) June 24, 2024
Damien Priest retains #WWEKalamazoo pic.twitter.com/GA3VxCvMTn
— Nice Guy Eddie (@EddieGR81) June 24, 2024