Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
WWE United States Title Match – Rey Mysterio (c) retains over Austin Theory and LA Knight in a Triple Threat.
NXT Women’s Title Match – Becky Lynch (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton.
Tommaso Ciampa & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine DuPri) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) via submission.
Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed via pinfall.
Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match –Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) retain over The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro).
Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair via pinfall.
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall.