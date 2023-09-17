Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE United States Title Match – Rey Mysterio (c) retains over Austin Theory and LA Knight in a Triple Threat.

NXT Women’s Title Match – Becky Lynch (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton.

Tommaso Ciampa & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine DuPri) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) via submission.

Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed via pinfall.

Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match –Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) retain over The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro).

Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair via pinfall.

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall.