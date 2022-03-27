Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, ON, courtesy of Wrestling-News.Net:

The KO Show with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) both interrupted. This set up the opening match.

Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Omos defeated R-Truth. Prior to the match, R-Truth was attacked by Veer.

WWE United States Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest

Riddle defeated Austin Theory

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Robert Roode

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Rhea Ripley