WWE ran Lakeland, Florida on August 17, 2024 for a WWE Supershow non-televised live event.
WWE SUPERSHOW RESULTS (8/17/2024): LAKELAND, FL.
* Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser
* Braun Strowman, Odyssey Jones, & Kofi Kingston def. Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Carlito)
* WWE Tag Team Championships: Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) def. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)
* WWE World Championship: Gunther (c) def. Damian Priest
* Judgment Day tries to attack Priest, but he runs them off.
* Naomi def. Chelsea Green
* Kevin Owens & Randy Orton def. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa
