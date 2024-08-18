WWE ran Lakeland, Florida on August 17, 2024 for a WWE Supershow non-televised live event.

Featured below are complete results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE SUPERSHOW RESULTS (8/17/2024): LAKELAND, FL. * Sami Zayn def. Ludwig Kaiser * Braun Strowman, Odyssey Jones, & Kofi Kingston def. Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Carlito) * WWE Tag Team Championships: Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) def. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) * WWE World Championship: Gunther (c) def. Damian Priest * Judgment Day tries to attack Priest, but he runs them off. * Naomi def. Chelsea Green * Kevin Owens & Randy Orton def. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) * Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa