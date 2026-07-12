WWE held a show as part of their 2026 European Summer Tour on Saturday at the Pan-American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Las Cruces results from July 11, 2026.
WWE LAS CRUCES RESULTS 7/11/2026
1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion PENTA defeats Ethan Page
2. Charlotte Flair defeats Jacy Jayne via DQ
3. Charlotte Flair / Tiffany Stratton / Chelsea Green defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
4. Danhausen defeats Kit Wilson
5. Oba Femi and Seth Rollins defeat WWE World Tag Team Champions The Vision: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory via DQ
6. Chad Gable defeats Rusev
7. WWE U.S. Championship Match: Champion Trick Williams defeats Carmelo Hayes
8. WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes defeat GUNTHER and Ricky Saints