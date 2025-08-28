WWE ran the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds, England on Sunday, August 27, 2025, for a non-televised WWE live event on ‘The Road to Clash In Paris’ U.K. tour.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete WWE Leeds results.
WWE LEEDS RESULTS 8/27/25* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss d The Judgment Day: Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
* The Miz issues an Open Challenge, which is answered by Joe Hendry. Hendry d The Miz
* WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks: Erik Rowan and Uncle Howdy (with Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Nikki Cross) d Rey Fenix and LA Knight
* WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia (with Kiana James) d Zelina Vega
* Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu d WWE U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa / Tonga Loa / Talla Tonga (with JC Mateo)
* The War Raiders d The New Day in under a minute. A challenge for a Street Fight is issued, and both teams accept.
* Street Fight: The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar d The New Day: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston
* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax and Jade Cargill
* CM Punk / Sami Zayn / PENTA d The Judgment Day: WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio