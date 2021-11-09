Below are results to today’s WWE House Show from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com, as well @rightonthetees who attended the show live.)

-WALTER defeated Cesaro

-Finn Balor defeated Sheamus

-Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker & Sami Zayn to retain the NXT championship

-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental championship

-Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya

-Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss by DQ. This led to the following tag:

-Drew McIntyre/Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss/Happy Corbin

-Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown women’s championship