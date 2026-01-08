The WWE Road To Royal Rumble: Riyadh tour kicked off on Thursday, January 8, 2026, with a non-televised live event that took place at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Leipzig results from January 8, 2026.
WWE LEIPZIG RESULTS 1/8/2026
* AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods: Styles pins Woods after the Styles Clash
* The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa): Uncle Howdy pins Tama Tonga after the Sister Abigail
* GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn via submission with The Sleeper Hold
* Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane via Double Natural Selection
* Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria via pinfall after the Oblivion
* Jey Uso defeats Bronson Reed via pinfall after 4 Superkicks and a Spear
* WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Street Fight: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre via pinfall: Puts McIntyre through a table