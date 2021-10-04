Below are results to tonight’s WWE house show event from Lexington, Kentucky. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing)

-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Seth Rollins to retain the Intercontinental championship

-Karrion Kross defeated John Morrison

-Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

-Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE championship

-INTERMISSION

-The New Day defeated Omos/AJ Styles

-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown women’s championship

-Roman Reigns/The Usos defeated Finn Balor/Street Profits