Below are results to tonight’s WWE house show event from Lexington, Kentucky. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing)
-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Seth Rollins to retain the Intercontinental championship
-Karrion Kross defeated John Morrison
-Liv Morgan defeated Carmella
-Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE championship
-INTERMISSION
-The New Day defeated Omos/AJ Styles
-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown women’s championship
-Roman Reigns/The Usos defeated Finn Balor/Street Profits