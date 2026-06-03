WWE continued their European Summer Tour on Wednesday, with a non-televised live event held at MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Lisbon results from June 3, 2026.

WWE LISBON RESULTS 6/3/2026

* Charlotte Flair / Tiffany Stratton / Rhea Ripley defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Title Match: PENTA (c) defeats Dominck Mysterio

* LA Knight defeats Austin Theory

* Damian Priest defeats Solo Sikoa

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeats Bron Breakker

* Je’Von Evans defeats Ethan Page

* Danhausen defeats The Miz

* WWE US Championship Title Match: Trick Williams (c) defeats Sami Zayn / Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Undisputed Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats Gunther