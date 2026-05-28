WWE kicked off their European Summer Tour on Thursday, with a non-televised live event held at the M and S Bank Arena from Liverpool, England.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Liverpool results from May 28, 2026.
WWE LIVERPOOL RESULTS 5/28/2026
* The ring announcer for the show was Lilian Garcia
* Charlotte Flair defeats Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence) VIA DQ
* Charlotte Flair / Rhea Ripley / Tiffany Stratton defeat Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid
* LA Knight defeats Dominick Mysterio
* Danhausen defeats The Miz
* Street Fight: Jacob Fatu defeats Solo Sikoa (with Talla Tonga)
* Je’Von Evans defeats Ethan Page
* WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Trick Williams defeats Carmelo Hayes
* Tables Match: WWE Undisputed Championship Title Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Gunther