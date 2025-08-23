WWE ran the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, August 23, 2025, for a non-televised WWE live event.

Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete WWE Liverpool results.

WWE LIVERPOOL RESULTS 8/23/25 * Iyo Sky def. Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)

* Damian Priest def. Aleister Black

* Lyra Valyria def. Bayley

* Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu def. MFT (Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, JC Matteo)

* Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker def. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

* WWE Women’s Championship – Triple Threat: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax and Jade Cargill

* Penta, LA Knight, & CM Punk def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Dominik Mysterio)

BIG week for Big Jim! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3AUzw94CWb — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2025