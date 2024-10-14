WWE visited Liverpool, England for a non-televised live event on Monday, October 14, 2024.
Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete results of the show.
WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (10/14/2024): LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker
* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* Andrade def. Santos Escobar
* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable
* Randy Orton & #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) def. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Steel Cage: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa
Cody hit Solo with a Cody Cutter off the side of the cage
This was cleannnn#WWELiverpool | @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/OPM3brO2dC
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) October 14, 2024
The finish to Chad Gable VS Gunther at #WWELiverpool
Reversing Gable's Moonsault, followed by a Dropkick & hitting the Powerbomb to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
"This is real, brother. This is wrestling." #WWERawpic.twitter.com/fS0qjyIJp8
— ⭕✨ (@HonoraryDawg) October 14, 2024
@CiampaWWE still tryna get that RKO on @RandyOrton #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/RsX0gvChwL
— Soph’ (@SophMeadows) October 14, 2024
What a show such a good night hopefully next year same again #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/0Bn8nYjg4k
— Jack Ratchford (@jackratchyefc) October 14, 2024
@LinaFanene through the table…….@itsBayleyWWE #WWELiverpool #bayley #wwe @wweuk @WWE pic.twitter.com/TwX25xJc65
— Olivia AND Dad (@LivandDad) October 14, 2024