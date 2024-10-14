WWE visited Liverpool, England for a non-televised live event on Monday, October 14, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete results of the show.

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (10/14/2024): LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker



* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton



* Andrade def. Santos Escobar



* WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley



* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable



* Randy Orton & #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) def. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)



* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura



* Undisputed WWE Championship – Steel Cage: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa

Cody hit Solo with a Cody Cutter off the side of the cage‍ This was cleannnn#WWELiverpool | @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/OPM3brO2dC — #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) October 14, 2024

The finish to Chad Gable VS Gunther at #WWELiverpool Reversing Gable's Moonsault, followed by a Dropkick & hitting the Powerbomb to retain the World Heavyweight Championship "This is real, brother. This is wrestling." #WWERawpic.twitter.com/fS0qjyIJp8 — ⭕✨ (@HonoraryDawg) October 14, 2024