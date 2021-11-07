Below are results from today’s WWE house show event from M & S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing the results.)

-WALTER defeated Cesaro

-Finn Balor defeated Sheamus

-Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn to retain the NXT championship

-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental championship

-Shayna Baszler defeated Natalaya

-Jeff Hardy defeated Macap Moss by DQ. This leads to the following tag:

-Drew McIntyre/Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss/Happy Corbin

-Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown women’s championship