Below are results from today’s WWE house show event from M & S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing the results.)
-WALTER defeated Cesaro
-Finn Balor defeated Sheamus
-Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn to retain the NXT championship
-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental championship
-Shayna Baszler defeated Natalaya
-Jeff Hardy defeated Macap Moss by DQ. This leads to the following tag:
-Drew McIntyre/Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss/Happy Corbin
-Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown women’s championship