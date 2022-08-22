Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Budweiser Gardens in London, ON, Canada courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Asuka & Alexa Bliss defeated Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (w/ Bayley)

Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Mustafa Ali

WWE 24/7 Title Match- Dana Brooke (c) defeated Tamina and Nikki ASH.

Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Kevin Owens comes to the ring and gives Theory a stunner. Both Kevin Owens and Trish Stratus celebrate by taking a selfie with Theory lying on the ground.

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Iyo Sky (w/ Bayley & Dakota Kai) via DQ due to Bayley and Kai interference. After the match, Trish Stratus brought out Alexa Bliss & Asuka to make the save

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.